    Kadena Base Exchange hosts Navy birthday cake cutting [Image 2 of 6]

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    KADENA AIR BASE, Japan
    Capt. Joseph Parsons, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), gives remarks during a U.S. Navy 250th birthday cake cutting event at the Base Exchange on Kadena Air Base, October 14, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 00:00
    Photo ID: 9420445
    VIRIN: 251014-N-DN657-2027
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    base exchange
    Navy Birthday
    CFAO
    Navy 250
    Okinawa
    Japan

