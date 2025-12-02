KADENA AIR BASE, Japan
Capt. Joseph Parsons, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), gives remarks during a U.S. Navy 250th birthday cake cutting event at the Base Exchange on Kadena Air Base, October 14, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 00:00
|Photo ID:
|9420445
|VIRIN:
|251014-N-DN657-2027
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena Base Exchange hosts Navy birthday cake cutting [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.