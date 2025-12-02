Veterans of Foreign Wars Celebrates Navy's 250th Birthday at Fleet Activities Okinawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan

A birthday cake is presented by Veterans of Foreign War Post 9723 to Sailors at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) headquarters on Kadena Air Base, October 22, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)