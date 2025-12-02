Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance [Image 13 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam Barnett 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Dec. 2, 2025) – U.S. Navy Sailors conduct the Improved Fresnel Lens Optical Landing System (IFLOLS) hook-to-eye test on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Dec. 2, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Barnett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 16:32
    Photo ID: 9419842
    VIRIN: 251202-N-AM412-1048
    Resolution: 7354x4903
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Adam Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

