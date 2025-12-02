Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance [Image 12 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Holloway 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 14, 2025) – U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Roberto Milana conducts a M-500 shotgun disassembly and functional test in the ship’s armory aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 14, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Holloway)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 16:32
    Photo ID: 9419840
    VIRIN: 251114-N-YK125-1098
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Ryan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Decatur
    USS Decatur Transits Pacific Ocean
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance
    USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Decatur

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download