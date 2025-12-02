USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 14, 2025) – U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Roberto Milana conducts a M-500 shotgun disassembly and functional test in the ship’s armory aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 14, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Holloway)