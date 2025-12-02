Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations [Image 9 of 14]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Maddix Almeyda 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 13, 2025) –An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, takes off from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 13, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
