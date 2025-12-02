USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 13, 2025) –An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, takes off from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 13, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)
Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 16:32
Photo ID:
|9419834
VIRIN:
|251113-N-ND136-1090
Resolution:
|5763x3242
Size:
|1.74 MB
Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
