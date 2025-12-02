USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 13, 2025) –An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, takes off from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 13, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)