USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Decatur

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 14, 2025) – U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) observe the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur, Nov. 14, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caleb Kissner)
|11.14.2025
|12.03.2025 16:32
|9419836
|251114-N-VC040-1120
|5041x3361
|1.86 MB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|2
|0
