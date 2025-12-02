Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Decatur [Image 10 of 14]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Decatur

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Seaman Caleb Kissner 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 14, 2025) – U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) observe the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur, Nov. 14, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caleb Kissner)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 16:32
    Photo ID: 9419836
    VIRIN: 251114-N-VC040-1120
    Resolution: 5041x3361
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Decatur [Image 14 of 14], by SN Caleb Kissner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

