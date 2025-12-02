Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Decatur Transits Pacific Ocean [Image 11 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Decatur Transits Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 14, 2025) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) transits the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 14, 2025. Decatur, part of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 16:32
    Photo ID: 9419838
    VIRIN: 251114-N-BR246-1305
    Resolution: 7440x4960
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Decatur Transits Pacific Ocean [Image 14 of 14], by SN Aaron Haro Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Decatur
    USS Decatur Transits Pacific Ocean
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance
    USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Decatur

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download