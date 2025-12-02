U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Marcus French, military police officer with the Provost Marshal’s Office with Headquarters and Support Battalion, issues a citation during Operation Full Stop at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 2, 2025. Operation Full Stop is designed to ensure 100% compliance with motorcycle personal protective equipment and legal regulations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 16:21
|Photo ID:
|9419831
|VIRIN:
|251202-M-RY841-1155
|Resolution:
|6278x4187
|Size:
|6.96 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Pendleton Participates in Operation Full Stop [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Jeslianne Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.