Camp Pendleton Participates in Operation Full Stop

A Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton resident rides his motorcycle after a personal protective equipment, registration, and insurance inspection by the Provost Marshal’s Office with Headquarters and Support Battalion during Operation Full Stop at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 2, 2025. Operation Full Stop is designed to ensure 100% compliance with motorcycle personal protective equipment and legal regulations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres)