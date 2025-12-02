Camp Pendleton Participates in Operation Full Stop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the Provost Marshal’s Office with Headquarters and Support Battalion conduct personal protective equipment, registration, and insurance inspections during Operation Full Stop at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 2, 2025. Operation Full Stop is designed to ensure 100% compliance with motorcycle personal protective equipment and legal regulations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres)