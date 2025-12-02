Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Pendleton Participates in Operation Full Stop [Image 1 of 11]

    Camp Pendleton Participates in Operation Full Stop

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jeslianne Torres 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with the Provost Marshal’s Office with Headquarters and Support Battalion conduct personal protective equipment, registration, and insurance inspections during Operation Full Stop at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 2, 2025. Operation Full Stop is designed to ensure 100% compliance with motorcycle personal protective equipment and legal regulations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 16:21
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Camp Pendleton Participates in Operation Full Stop [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Jeslianne Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

