Camp Pendleton Participates in Operation Full Stop

A motorcyclist's helmet and gloves sit atop a motorcycle during a personal protective equipment, registration, and insurance inspection during Operation Full Stop at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 2, 2025. Operation Full Stop is designed to ensure 100% compliance with motorcycle personal protective equipment and legal regulations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres)