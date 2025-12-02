A U.S. Marine with the Provost Marshal’s Office with Headquarters and Support Battalion conducts personal protective equipment, registration, and insurance inspections during Operation Full Stop at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 2, 2025. Operation Full Stop is designed to ensure 100% compliance with motorcycle personal protective equipment and legal regulations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres)
This work, Camp Pendleton Participates in Operation Full Stop [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Jeslianne Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.