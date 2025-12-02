U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class (R) Annie Sparks poses with her family during her retirement ceremony on Fort Bragg, N.C., Dec. 2, 2025. Sparks served 20 dedicated and honorable years in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 14:43
|Photo ID:
|9419584
|VIRIN:
|251202-A-UG798-2745
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Annie Sparks Retirement Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.