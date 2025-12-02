Sgt. 1st Class Annie Sparks Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class (R) Annie Sparks embraces friends and family during her retirement ceremony on Fort Bragg, N.C., Dec. 2, 2025. Sparks served 20 dedicated and honorable years in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)