Sgt. 1st Class Annie Sparks Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class (R) Annie Sparks shakes hands with the commander of the 18th Field Artillery Brigade, Col. Andrew Hercik, during her retirement ceremony on Fort Bragg, N.C., Dec. 2, 2025. Sparks served 20 dedicated and honorable years in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)