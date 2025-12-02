Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class Annie Sparks Retirement Ceremony [Image 10 of 14]

    Sgt. 1st Class Annie Sparks Retirement Ceremony

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class (R) Annie Sparks sings the Army Song during her retirement ceremony on Fort Bragg, N.C., Dec. 2, 2025. Sparks served 20 dedicated and honorable years in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 14:43
    Photo ID: 9419563
    VIRIN: 251202-A-UG798-8999
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Annie Sparks Retirement Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

