Sgt. 1st Class Annie Sparks Retirement Ceremony

Mr. Joseph Sparks, husband of Sgt. 1st Class (R) Annie Sparks holds his certificate of appreciation during her retirement ceremony on Fort Bragg, N.C., Dec. 2, 2025. Sparks served 20 dedicated and honorable years in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)