Sgt. 1st Class Annie Sparks Retirement Ceremony

Jamey Sparks, daughter of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class (R) Annie Sparks holds her Army Brat certificate during her mother's retirement ceremony on Fort Bragg, N.C., Dec. 2, 2025. Sparks served 20 dedicated and honorable years in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)