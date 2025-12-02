U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brogan Wilmoth, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire captain, walks through a building during training in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 15, 2025. The firefighters improved their fire emergency response time and strengthened their low-visibility rescue tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 08:37
|Photo ID:
|9419047
|VIRIN:
|251115-F-PQ421-1386
|Resolution:
|4953x3295
|Size:
|9.7 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th ECES conduct immersive training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.