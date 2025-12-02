U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters break through a door during training in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 15, 2025. Firefighters must often perform entries like these to access victims and save lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 08:37
|Photo ID:
|9419046
|VIRIN:
|251115-F-PQ421-1300
|Resolution:
|5304x3529
|Size:
|10.21 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th ECES conduct immersive training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.