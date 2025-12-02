Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th ECES conduct immersive training [Image 6 of 8]

    379th ECES conduct immersive training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters break through a door during training in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 15, 2025. Firefighters must often perform entries like these to access victims and save lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

