379th ECES conduct immersive training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters equip their breathing apparatuses for training in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 15, 2025. The firefighters improved their fire emergency response time and strengthened their low-visibility rescue tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)