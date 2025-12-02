379th ECES conduct immersive training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters break through a door during training in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 15, 2025. Entries like this are essential for doorways that are either blocked or locked, allowing firefighters to rescue victims inside. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)