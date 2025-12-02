379th ECES conduct immersive training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters equip their breathing apparatuses for training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 15, 2025. The fully immersive training exposed the firefighters to highly realistic fire scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)