Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    379th ECES conduct immersive training [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    379th ECES conduct immersive training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters equip their breathing apparatuses for training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 15, 2025. The fully immersive training exposed the firefighters to highly realistic fire scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 08:37
    Photo ID: 9419043
    VIRIN: 251115-F-PQ421-1110
    Resolution: 4650x3094
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th ECES conduct immersive training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    379th ECES conduct immersive training
    379th ECES conduct immersive training
    379th ECES conduct immersive training
    379th ECES conduct immersive training
    379th ECES conduct immersive training
    379th ECES conduct immersive training
    379th ECES conduct immersive training
    379th ECES conduct immersive training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    low visibility
    training
    firefighters
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download