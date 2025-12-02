379th ECES conduct immersive training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters spray a simulated fire within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 15, 2025. The training prepared firefighters for real-world scenarios by allowing them to use all of the equipment available to them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)