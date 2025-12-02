Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC Command team sees Phoenix Fighter excellence in action during 378th AEW visit

    ACC Command team sees Phoenix Fighter excellence in action during 378th AEW visit

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman DeQuan Simmons 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron ground surgery team discusses surgical operations with Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, during an ACC command team visit to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2025. GST members briefed Spain on their expeditionary surgical capability and the procedures they perform to sustain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 05:39
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, ACC Command team sees Phoenix Fighter excellence in action during 378th AEW visit [Image 6 of 6], by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    AFCENT
    Ninth Air Force
    378th AEW
    CENTCOM

