ACC Command team sees Phoenix Fighter excellence in action during 378th AEW visit

U.S. Air Force 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron ground surgery team discusses surgical operations with Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, during an ACC command team visit to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2025. GST members briefed Spain on their expeditionary surgical capability and the procedures they perform to sustain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 05:39
|Photo ID:
|9419000
|VIRIN:
|251118-F-YI895-1551
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|15.87 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
