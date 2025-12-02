ACC Command team sees Phoenix Fighter excellence in action during 378th AEW visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, center, command chief of Air Combat Command, meets with Chief Master Sgt. Chasity Hert, right, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Kelani Mendiola, 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron senior enlisted leader, during an ACC command team visit to the 378th AEW within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2025. Hert and Mendiola highlighted the 378th EMDS's role in sustaining medical support, which is essential to the wing’s mission of protecting joint forces and projecting combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)