    ACC Command team sees Phoenix Fighter excellence in action during 378th AEW visit [Image 5 of 6]

    ACC Command team sees Phoenix Fighter excellence in action during 378th AEW visit

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman DeQuan Simmons 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Evans, left, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structures section chief, discusses components of tension fabric systems with Gen. Adrian Spain, center, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, ACC command chief, during an ACC command team visit to the 378th AEW within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2025. Evans outlined the role of tension fabric systems in protecting personnel and equipment, emphasizing how these structures help the wing maintain readiness for continuous operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)

    Air Combat Command
    AFCENT
    Ninth Air Force
    378th AEW
    CENTCOM

