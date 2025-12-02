ACC Command team sees Phoenix Fighter excellence in action during 378th AEW visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, center, command chief of Air Combat Command, meets with 378th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen during an ACC command team visit to the 378th AEW within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2025. Unterseher recognized Phoenix Fighter excellence as a key factor in supporting the mission to protect joint forces while projecting combat power across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)