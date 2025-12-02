ACC Command team sees Phoenix Fighter excellence in action during 378th AEW visit

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bryan Queen, 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oils, and fuels flight superintendent, discusses fuel storage systems with Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, ACC command chief, during an ACC command team visit to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2025. Queen demonstrated the 378th ELRS’s fuel storage and distribution procedures, highlighting how the POL flight delivers the fuel required for sustained flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)
