ACC Command team sees Phoenix Fighter excellence in action during 378th AEW visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, front left, commander of Air Combat Command, speaks with Capt. Sawyer Guard, front right, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing A34 anti-terrorism and force protection division chief, during an ACC command team visit to the 378th AEW within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2025. During the visit, 378th AEW leaders outlined how the wing sustains combat operations while enabling joint and coalition force projection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)