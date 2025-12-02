MRF-SEA, 1st ANGLICO, Philippine Marines Conduct Simulated Maritime Strike at MASA 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine Marine Corps Capt. Joseph Tolentino, the executive officer assigned to 173rd Marine Company, 4th Marine Brigade, briefs geospatial data using a tactical assault kit for a simulated maritime strike during Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 17, 2025. TAK is a Windows-based situational awareness planning tool that allows U.S. and allied forces a real-time digital operating picture for mission planning. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)