MRF-SEA, 1st ANGLICO, Philippine Marines Conduct Simulated Maritime Strike at MASA 25

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Marco Pedroza, left, a fire support Marine assigned to 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and Cpl. Jeremiah Murillo, an intelligence specialist assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I MEF, prepare to launch an RQ-20B Puma small unmanned aerial system in support of a simulated maritime strike during Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 17, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)