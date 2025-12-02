Transforming the Battlefield: TAK Bilateral Communication Tool Enables Mission Success During MRF-SEA, AFP Exercises

Photo By Sgt. Luis Agostini | A Philippine Marine assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade determines the coordinates of troop...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Luis Agostini | A Philippine Marine assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade determines the coordinates of troop formations using a tactical awareness kit during training with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia for exercise Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 13, 2025. TAK is a Windows-based situational awareness planning tool that allows U.S. and allied forces a real-time digital operating picture for mission planning. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini) see less | View Image Page

MANILA, Philippines (Oct. 24, 2025) — U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia and service members with Armed Forces of the Philippines recently completed bilateral training focused on improving communication and interoperability using Tactical Assault Kits.

The TAK training was conducted Oct. 6-10 in Manila and other locations across the Philippines to prepare participants from both forces to use the system during Exercise Sama Sama 2025, held from Oct. 6-17, and Marine Air Support Activity 2025, held from Oct. 13-24.

TAK is an open-source platform that links radios, mobile devices, and computers into a shared network, providing a real-time common operational picture, leading to more situational awareness and reporting capabilities.

During the exercises, TAK was successfully employed to support four simulated, integrated maritime strikes from three locations at bilateral coordination centers. Philippine Marine Corps units that participated in TAK training included the Coastal Defense Regiment and the 3rd Marine Brigade at Camp Rodolfo on Palawan Island; the 4th Marine Brigade at Camp Cape Bojeador in norther Luzon; and Marine Battalion Landing Teams 7, 9, and 11 at Fort Bonifacio in Manila. Additional AFP units also received training after seeing the benefits and ease of use of the system.

"For years during bilateral exercises, we always had problems with communication interoperability because each of us had different ways of programming our radios," said Philippine Marine Corps Capt. Christian Rey Agustin, the communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance officer with the 4th Marine Brigade. “With this training, we’ve finally integrated both our radios and our U.S. counterparts’ radios into one system.”

The system allows forces to rapidly share position data, track friendly and adversary forces, and send encrypted messages securely using digital networks. Its affordability, ease of programming, and accessibility are key advantages.

"We used Android phones, off-the-shelf laptops and locally-built servers," said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jeffrey Magnussen, the fires and effects coordinator assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia. "Inside of two days, we got them all on it with equipment they already had, and they built their own server. Using commercial gear, a few days of training, and now we can digitally share information."

TAK enabled commanders to view troop locations and movements on a live map and track simulated adversaries, replacing voice transmissions, manual updates or reliance on liaison officers.

"It’s a milestone,” said Agustin, who went on to explain this was the first time he had seen this level of digital interoperability shared so easily between the two forces.

Magnussen said TAK’s scalability and ability to integrate sensors, video feeds, and targeting is one of the key strengths of using the system for near-real time connectivity between users.

"A common tactical picture means you’re not swapping maps or manually updating each other," he said. "It’s one live map — our partners already have the information, saving time and increasing decision space.”

The system's adaptability allows it to function across multiple communication networks — cellular, satellite, broadband, and radio — enhancing resilience in contested environments, said Magnussen. "If one link is contested, you have other ways to access it," said Magnussen.

Simply put, a TAK server acts as a router to connect different networks to exchange information and enables additional features for sharing.

Both U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines underscored the importance of teamwork and partnership during the training.

“These kinds of exercises are important because when the time comes that we need to reinforce or support each other, we’ll already know how to connect, stage and communicate,” said Agustin.

“This is a big deal,” said Magnussen. “For decades, this problem was expensive and complicated. Now, with everyday items and a few days of training, we closed huge communication gaps — simply, cheaply and quickly.”

TAK is just one example of how the U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines are continually working to become a more lethal, agile and capable combined force. In the weeks following the initial training, TAK proved its value by demonstrating its capabilities in realistic training scenarios. Through ongoing efforts, MRF-SEA helping expand technology integration and interoperability in contested environments.

Exercise Sama Sama 2025 is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the U.S. with allied and partner participants, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. Marine Aviation Support Activity 2025, an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts.

MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. It is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners.