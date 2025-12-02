MRF-SEA, 1st ANGLICO, Philippine Marines Conduct Simulated Maritime Strike at MASA 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Bob Apostol, the commanding officer of 4th Marine Brigade, speaks to U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia during Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 17, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)