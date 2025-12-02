Philippine Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Bob Apostol, the commanding officer of 4th Marine Brigade, speaks to U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia during Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 17, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 23:22
|Photo ID:
|9418480
|VIRIN:
|251017-M-FG738-5681
|Resolution:
|6905x3886
|Size:
|6.68 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-SEA, 1st ANGLICO, Philippine Marines Conduct Simulated Maritime Strike at MASA 25 [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.