MRF-SEA, 1st ANGLICO, Philippine Marines Conduct Simulated Maritime Strike at MASA 25

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Douglas Keene, a joint terminal attack controller assigned to 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, coordinates simulated maritime strikes with the Philippine Air Force 5th Fighter Wing’s FA-50PHs and close air support with PAF 15SW A-29 Super Tucanos using a tactical assault kit-enabled device during Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 17, 2025. TAK is a Windows-based situational awareness planning tool that allows U.S. and allied forces a real-time digital operating picture for mission planning. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)