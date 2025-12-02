Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-SEA, 1st ANGLICO, Philippine Marines Conduct Simulated Maritime Strike at MASA 25 [Image 11 of 17]

    MRF-SEA, 1st ANGLICO, Philippine Marines Conduct Simulated Maritime Strike at MASA 25

    CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PHILIPPINES

    10.16.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marine Col. Robb McDonald, center right, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, listens to leaders of the Philippine Marine Corps’ 4th Marine Brigade at a confirmation brief for a combined simulated maritime strike during Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 16, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 23:22
    Photo ID: 9418475
    VIRIN: 251016-M-FG738-2163
    Resolution: 7008x3944
    Size: 10.46 MB
    Location: CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PH
    IMEF
    Marines
    USMC
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA26
    MASA25

