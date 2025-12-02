MRF-SEA, 1st ANGLICO, Philippine Marines Conduct Simulated Maritime Strike at MASA 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Col. Robb McDonald, center right, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, listens to leaders of the Philippine Marine Corps’ 4th Marine Brigade at a confirmation brief for a combined simulated maritime strike during Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 16, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)