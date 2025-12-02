Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Futures Office welcomes Japan Air Staff Office Innovation officials [Image 6 of 6]

    Yokota Futures Office welcomes Japan Air Staff Office Innovation officials

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Margaret Burneske, 374th Airlift Wing futures office director of innovation, presents Japan Air Self-Defense Force Col. Takashi Matsumoto, director of the Japan Air Staff Office’s Innovation Driving Office for Emerging Technology, Department of Science and Technology, with gifts after a visit to the 374 AW futures office at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 13, 2025. The visit aimed to establish bilateral ties between the offices, promoting an expanded innovation network and a path to future collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    This work, Yokota Futures Office welcomes Japan Air Staff Office Innovation officials [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

