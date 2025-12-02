Yokota Futures Office welcomes Japan Air Staff Office Innovation officials

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Margaret Burneske, 374th Airlift Wing futures office director of innovation, presents Japan Air Self-Defense Force Col. Takashi Matsumoto, director of the Japan Air Staff Office’s Innovation Driving Office for Emerging Technology, Department of Science and Technology, with gifts after a visit to the 374 AW futures office at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 13, 2025. The visit aimed to establish bilateral ties between the offices, promoting an expanded innovation network and a path to future collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)