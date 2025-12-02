Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Futures Office welcomes Japan Air Staff Office Innovation officials [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Yokota Futures Office welcomes Japan Air Staff Office Innovation officials

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From the left, administrative officer Ryu Saito, Maj. Masashi Hirano and Maj. Naoki Akiyama, officials from the Japan Air Staff Office’s Innovation Driving Office for Emerging Technology, Department of Science and Technology, introduce themselves during a visit to the 374th Airlift Wing futures office at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 13, 2025. Officials were briefed on the role of the futures office alongside its capabilities and function. They were also given a tour of the office’s workshop, where components can be fabricated or scanned and adjusted to fit mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 20:21
    Photo ID: 9418265
    VIRIN: 251114-F-AF991-8396
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.48 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Futures Office welcomes Japan Air Staff Office Innovation officials [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota Futures Office welcomes Japan Air Staff Office Innovation officials
    Yokota Futures Office welcomes Japan Air Staff Office Innovation officials
    Yokota Futures Office welcomes Japan Air Staff Office Innovation officials
    Yokota Futures Office welcomes Japan Air Staff Office Innovation officials
    Yokota Futures Office welcomes Japan Air Staff Office Innovation officials
    Yokota Futures Office welcomes Japan Air Staff Office Innovation officials

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ASO, Innovation, Yokota, JASDF, AFWERX, Futures

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download