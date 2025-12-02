Yokota Futures Office welcomes Japan Air Staff Office Innovation officials

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the left, administrative officer Ryu Saito, Maj. Masashi Hirano and Maj. Naoki Akiyama, officials from the Japan Air Staff Office’s Innovation Driving Office for Emerging Technology, Department of Science and Technology, introduce themselves during a visit to the 374th Airlift Wing futures office at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 13, 2025. Officials were briefed on the role of the futures office alongside its capabilities and function. They were also given a tour of the office’s workshop, where components can be fabricated or scanned and adjusted to fit mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)