    Yokota Futures Office welcomes Japan Air Staff Office Innovation officials [Image 2 of 6]

    Yokota Futures Office welcomes Japan Air Staff Office Innovation officials

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Administrative officer Ryu Saito, an official from the Japan Air Staff Office’s Innovation Driving Office for Emerging Technology, Department of Science and Technology, introduces himself during a visit to the 374th Airlift Wing futures office at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 13, 2025. The visit aimed to establish bilateral ties between the offices, promoting an expanded innovation network and a path to future collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

