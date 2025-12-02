Yokota Futures Office welcomes Japan Air Staff Office Innovation officials

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the left, U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Micahel Feagin, 374th Airlift Wing futures office transformation lead and Capt. Daniel Lockheart, YokoWERX volunteer lead, present 3D printing capabilities to officials from the Japan Air Staff Office’s Innovation Driving Office for Emerging Technology, Department of Science and Technology, during a visit to the 374 AW futures office at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 13, 2025. The visit aimed to establish bilateral ties between the offices, promoting an expanded innovation network and a path to future collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)