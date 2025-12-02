Yokota Futures Office welcomes Japan Air Staff Office Innovation officials

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From the left, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ronald Knox, 374th Airlift Wing futures office superintendent, briefs administrative officer Ryu Saito and Maj. Masashi Hirano, officials from the Japan Air Staff Office’s Innovation Driving Office for Emerging Technology, Department of Science and Technology, during a visit to the 374 AW futures office at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 13, 2025.Officials were briefed on the role of the futures office alongside its capabilities and function. They were also given a tour of the office’s workshop, where components can be fabricated or scanned and adjusted to fit mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 20:21
    Photo ID: 9418266
    VIRIN: 251114-F-AF991-8717
    Resolution: 5311x3534
    Size: 6.94 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
