Joseph Del Frate, 902d Security Forces Squadron trainer, navigates an all-terrain vehicle through a designated pattern during an ATV training course at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025. Del Frate provided 902d SFS defenders with verbal, visual and hands-on instruction to ensure they had a thorough understanding of how to safely operate an ATV to perform their assigned duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 08:54
|Photo ID:
|9415421
|VIRIN:
|250930-F-KQ373-1381
|Resolution:
|7705x5137
|Size:
|5.78 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 902d SFS Airmen complete ATV course [Image 8 of 8], by Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.