902d SFS Airmen complete ATV course

Joseph Del Frate, 902d Security Forces Squadron trainer, navigates an all-terrain vehicle through a designated pattern during an ATV training course at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025. Del Frate provided 902d SFS defenders with verbal, visual and hands-on instruction to ensure they had a thorough understanding of how to safely operate an ATV to perform their assigned duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)