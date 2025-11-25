Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    902d SFS Airmen complete ATV course [Image 8 of 8]

    902d SFS Airmen complete ATV course

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Kathryn Reaves 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Joseph Del Frate, 902d Security Forces Squadron trainer, navigates an all-terrain vehicle through a designated pattern during an ATV training course at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025. Del Frate provided 902d SFS defenders with verbal, visual and hands-on instruction to ensure they had a thorough understanding of how to safely operate an ATV to perform their assigned duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 08:54
    Photo ID: 9415421
    VIRIN: 250930-F-KQ373-1381
    Resolution: 7705x5137
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, US
    This work, 902d SFS Airmen complete ATV course [Image 8 of 8], by Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defenders
    JBSA
    Training
    Safety

