902d SFS Airmen complete ATV course

Joseph Del Frate, 902d Security Forces Squadron trainer, speaks to 902d SFS defenders about key components of an all-terrain vehicle during an ATV training course at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025. Del Frate led 902d SFS Airmen through safety guidelines and proper vehicle operation tactics, enabling them to use ATVs while on duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 08:56
|Photo ID:
|9415417
|VIRIN:
|250930-F-KQ373-1096
|Resolution:
|8126x5417
|Size:
|14.12 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
