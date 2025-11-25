Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    902d SFS Airmen complete ATV course [Image 3 of 8]

    902d SFS Airmen complete ATV course

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Kathryn Reaves 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Ku, 902d Security Forces Squadron installation access controller, awaits instruction during an all-terrain vehicle training course at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025. During the course, defenders learned safety guidelines and proper vehicle operation tactics, enabling them to use ATVs while on duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    Defenders
    JBSA
    Training
    Safety

