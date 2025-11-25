902d SFS Airmen complete ATV course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Ku, 902d Security Forces Squadron installation access controller, awaits instruction during an all-terrain vehicle training course at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025. During the course, defenders learned safety guidelines and proper vehicle operation tactics, enabling them to use ATVs while on duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)