902d SFS Airmen complete ATV course

Joseph Del Frate, 902d Security Forces Squadron trainer, speaks to 902d SFS defenders about maneuvering all-terrain vehicles during an ATV training course at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025. Del Frate evaluated the Airmen throughout the course, ensuring they could safely operate the vehicles while carrying out their assigned duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 08:55
|Photo ID:
|9415419
|VIRIN:
|250930-F-KQ373-1250
|Resolution:
|7446x4963
|Size:
|5.77 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, US
