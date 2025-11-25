Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    902d SFS Airmen complete ATV course [Image 7 of 8]

    902d SFS Airmen complete ATV course

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Kathryn Reaves 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Joseph Del Frate, 902d Security Forces Squadron trainer, speaks to 902d SFS defenders about maneuvering all-terrain vehicles during an ATV training course at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025. Del Frate evaluated the Airmen throughout the course, ensuring they could safely operate the vehicles while carrying out their assigned duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 08:55
    Photo ID: 9415419
    VIRIN: 250930-F-KQ373-1250
    Resolution: 7446x4963
    Size: 5.77 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 902d SFS Airmen complete ATV course [Image 8 of 8], by Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defenders
    JBSA
    Training
    Safety

