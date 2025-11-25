902d SFS Airmen complete ATV course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 902d Security Forces Squadron inspect the controls of their all-terrain vehicles during an ATV training course at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025. During the training, participants applied skills they learned from an online course and demonstrated their understanding of safety guidelines and proper vehicle operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)