902d SFS Airmen complete ATV course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 902d Security Forces Squadron park their all-terrain vehicles during an ATV training course at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025. The defenders demonstrated their understanding of proper vehicle operation by driving the ATVs in designated patterns and responding appropriately to instructor signals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)