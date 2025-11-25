US Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and in Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), and AFRICOM senior leaders meet with Somaliland’s President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi and Somaliland senior government and military leadership to discuss shared security objectives in Hargeisa, Somaliland, Nov. 26, 2025. During the engagement, Anderson emphasized that countering terrorism is a shared responsibility that no single nation can shoulder alone. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri)