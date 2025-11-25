U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Garric Banfield, AFRICOM command senior enlisted leader, and AFRICOM senior leaders pose for a photo with U.S. and Puntland Defense Force leadership, including Gen. Adan Abdi Hashi, chief of defense forces, Puntland Defense Forces, after a meeting with the vice president of Somalia’s member state of Puntland Vice President Ilyas Osman Lugatoor, Nov. 27, 2025, in Bosaso, Puntland, Somalia. During the meeting Anderson praised Puntland’s maximum-pressure campaign against ISIS in the Golis Mountains. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2025 00:28
|Photo ID:
|9413515
|VIRIN:
|251127-A-CK565-7695
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|SO
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and in Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Kenneth Tucceri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.