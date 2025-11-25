US Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and in Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Garric Banfield, AFRICOM command senior enlisted leader, and AFRICOM senior leaders pose for a photo with U.S. and Puntland Defense Force leadership, including Gen. Adan Abdi Hashi, chief of defense forces, Puntland Defense Forces, after a meeting with the vice president of Somalia’s member state of Puntland Vice President Ilyas Osman Lugatoor, Nov. 27, 2025, in Bosaso, Puntland, Somalia. During the meeting Anderson praised Puntland’s maximum-pressure campaign against ISIS in the Golis Mountains. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri)